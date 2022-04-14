Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% at tender

Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 6.15% at its weekly tender on Thursday.

The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility. The bank will hold its next monthly rate-setting meeting on April 26.

