Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4.3%

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 4.3% on Thursday, helped by recent gains in the forint EURHUF=D3, which is trading near four-month-highs versus the euro.

The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility. It raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 2.9% HUINT=ECI in January, delivering its biggest rate increase since late 2011 to combat rising prices.

