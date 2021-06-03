Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75%

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK unchanged at 0.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as expected.

The NBH also left other key interest rates unchanged last month but said it was ready to tighten monetary conditions to ensure price stability and tackle inflation risks.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.