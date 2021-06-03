Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75%

Gergely Szakacs Reuters
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as expected.

The NBH also left other key interest rates unchanged last month but said it was ready to tighten monetary conditions to ensure price stability and tackle inflation risks.

