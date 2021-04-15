Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75%

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday.

The NBH left other interest rates unchanged last month, as expected, and said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in inflation as the recession-hit economy starts to recover from the coronavirus shock.

