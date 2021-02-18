Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75%

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published

Hungary's central bank left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as widely expected.

The bank will hold its monthly policy meeting next Tuesday, where analysts see no change in key interest rates. The economists also expect the one-week deposit rate to remain steady at least through the first quarter.

