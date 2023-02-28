Hungary central bank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, as expected, defying government pressure to cut borrowing costs amid a sharp economic slowdown.

The decision, seen by some economists as a test of the central bank's independence, was in line with the unanimous call of analysts in a Reuters poll last week. The forint EURHUF=D3 traded up at 378 versus the euro after the announcement.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet)

