Hungary central bank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

February 28, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, as expected, defying government pressure to cut borrowing costs amid a sharp economic slowdown.

The decision, seen by some economists as a test of the central bank's independence, was in line with the unanimous call of analysts in a Reuters poll last week. The forint EURHUF=D3 traded up at 378 versus the euro after the announcement.

