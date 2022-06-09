Hungary central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.75% at tender

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as widely expected.

The bank has said it would continue interest rate hikes and would maintain tighter monetary conditions for longer to fend off rising second-round inflation risks and anchor inflation expectations.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

