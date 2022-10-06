Hungary central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 13% at weekly tender

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 13.00% at a weekly tender on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by a larger-than-expected 125 basis points to 13% on Sept. 27 and ended its more than year-long rate hike cycle amid a slowing economy. The bank said tight monetary conditions would be maintained "over a prolonged period" to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

