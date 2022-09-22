Hungary central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 11.75% at tender

Krisztina Than Reuters
Published

Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 11.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as expected.

The bank raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 11.75% last month and pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation while announcing new steps to tighten forint liquidity in the interbank market.

The bank holds its next monthly rate meeting on Sept. 27.

