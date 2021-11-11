Hungary central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 1.8% at tender

Contributor
Krisztina Than Reuters
Published

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK unchanged at 1.8% on Thursday, as expected.

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK unchanged at 1.8% on Thursday, as expected.

The NBH is widely expected to ramp up the pace of rate increases next Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More