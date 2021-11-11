Hungary central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 1.8% at tender

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK unchanged at 1.8% on Thursday, as expected.

The NBH is widely expected to ramp up the pace of rate increases next Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

