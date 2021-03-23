Hungary central bank holds rates with rising inflation in sight

BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, with rising inflationary pressures and a weak forint limiting its room of manoeuvre.

The bank, led by an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has injected huge sums into the pandemic-hit economy over the past year, including almost $5 billion of government bond purchases.

The NBH left the base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI at -0.05%, in line with the unanimous forecast of economists in a Reuters poll.

Some analysts said the bank may need to tighten its 0.75% one-week deposit rate in the coming months, should the forint come under further pressure. The NBH sets the deposit rate at weekly tenders, enabling it to respond to any market volatility faster.

At 1305 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 366.30 against the euro, unchanged from levels before the announcement and off its all-time low of 369.54 hit in the spring of 2020.

The central bank has said inflation could temporarily overshoot its 2% to 4% target range in the second quarter due to fuel price base effects and higher tobacco prices, but economists expect price growth near the bank's target over the next three years.

The bank will release a statement and fresh inflation and GDP forecasts in its inflation report at 1400 GMT on Tuesday.

"Forward guidance will probably remain on the cautious side as EMFX has been under pressure and HUF is close to the March 2020 lows against the euro," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The central bank adjusted its government bond purchase programme this month in order to reduce market volatility as yields were rising.

