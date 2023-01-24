Hungary central bank holds base rate at 13% as inflation shows no respite

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank kept its base rate at 13% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, the highest in the European Union, as inflation shows no respite.

The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision was in line with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll last week.

With central banks in Central Europe seeking to end their policy tightening as economies slow sharply, analysts will look to a statement on Hungary's rate decision at 1400 GMT for hints on when the bank could start easing policy.

They expect the NBH to remain cautious and gradually reduce its 18% interest rate on its daily deposit tool, while keeping the base rate on hold until the second half of 2023.

After an emergency rate rise in October to shore up the forint, Central Europe's worst-performing currency last year, the central bank pledged to offer a new deposit tool at an 18% NBHK3 rate "as long as necessary" to ensure market stability.

"As inflation may only peak in Jan-Feb and remain over 20% in (the first half), with upside risks related to repricing in services, we expect that the NBH will refrain from cutting the 13% policy rate before mid-2023," Citigroup said in a note.

"At the same time, the improvement in global risk environment and lower gas prices may encourage the NBH to start reversing the 5% emergency hike via the 18% o/n deposit rate."

Hungary's headline inflation was running at 24.5% in December, and strong wages and repricing by companies pose upside risks. On the other hand, slowing consumer demand and a recent strengthening of the forint should help curb inflation.

At 1302 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 was trading at 396.90 against the euro, firmer than around 397.85 before the rate announcement, and its levels of 403 at the previous interest rate meeting last month.

At its December meeting, the NBH raised its 2023 average inflation forecast to between 15.0% and 19.5%.

"The focus will be on the statement as any signal of potential easing could cause currency weakness. The central bank may test the market to gauge the reaction before ultimately deciding on the forward rate path," Morgan Stanley said before the rate decision.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.