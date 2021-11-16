Hungary central bank hikes rates by 30 bps, as expected

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday and pledged a "more extensive and longer lasting" policy tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations.

In a hawkish statement, the bank said annual headline inflation would rise above 7% in November and the whole inflation path would shift "substantially" higher in 2022 than what it had predicted in September.

"In the persistently changed inflation environment, the Monetary Council intends to shape expectations appropriately by continuing the cycle of base rate hikes," the bank said in a statement after the rate announcement.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told a news conference that policy tightening had switched to a higher gear and this would continue amid rising inflation risks as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monetary Council said it was a key priority to anchor inflation expectations properly and continuously mitigate second-round inflation risks. New CPI forecasts are due in December.

"As long as financial and commodity market risks persist, the Bank must be ready to set the interest rate on one-week deposit above the base rate," the bank said, adding that this would apply on Thursday at the next deposit tender.

Hungarian inflation HUCPIY=ECI jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October, challenging the NBH's slow but steady approach to rate tightening after it reduced the pace of rate rises to 15 bps in September from 30 bps previously, and followed with another 15 bps hike in October.

By 1424 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3, which started the session just a percent off its April 2020 all-time lows and weakened after the rate decision, jumped to a one-week high of 363.50 versus the euro from 366.50 before the bank's comments.

The bank will also introduce a limited, occasional and short-term central bank discount bill that supports the effective sterilisation of liquidity in the financial system and takes steps to provide more room for banks' activity in the FX swap market.

Earlier this month, Polish rate setters surprised markets with a sharper-than-expected rate hike, while the Czech central bank delivered its biggest increase in 24 years, at 125 basis points, to bring its repo rate to a region-leading 2.75%.

After October's upside surprise in price growth, economists now see the NBH base rate at 2.4% at the end of this year, 30 basis points higher than last month, and 3.25% at the end of 2022, nearly a percentage point higher than in October's poll.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

