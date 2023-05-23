News & Insights

Hungary central bank cuts one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 17%

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

May 23, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate NBHK3 by 100 basis points to 17% on Tuesday, as expected, taking the first step in paring back October's emergency rate hikes to shore up the forint.

Earlier the bank left the base rate unchanged at 13% NBHI as widely expected.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.