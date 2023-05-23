Hungary central bank cuts one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 17%

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate NBHK3 by 100 basis points to 17% on Tuesday, as expected, taking the first step in paring back October's emergency rate hikes to shore up the forint.

Earlier the bank left the base rate unchanged at 13% NBHI as widely expected.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

