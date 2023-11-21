Hungary central bank cuts base rate by another 75 bps, as expected

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank cut its base rate by another 75 basis points on Tuesday, sticking to its measured approach and resisting government calls for deeper rate cuts to support the economy as inflation subsides.

Hungary has the highest inflation rate in the European Union, but as it has eased from a peak of 25% in the first quarter to a lower-than-forecast 9.9% last month, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has cut borrowing costs by a combined 650 bps since May to 11.5% HUINT=ECI - still the EU's highest benchmark.

Even so, the bank has pledged a cautious policy approach saying inflation must be curbed further next year, while financial stability has to be preserved with geopolitical risks mounting with the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag will hold a news conference on the policy outlook from 1400 GMT.

"The market had been pricing in c.190bps of rate cuts over the next three meetings," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said in a note before Tuesday's rate announcement.

"Hence, the key interest today will be whether such an expectation should still be the baseline after today's remarks, or whether we should prepare for faster rate cuts."

Despite the retreat in headline inflation, core inflation remained in double digits in October, while services prices rose by an annual 13.2%, indicating strong underlying pressures amid a recovery in real wages.

However, Hungary's economy is likely to stagnate at best this year, if not slip into a recession, dashing the government's hopes for growth.

The weakness of the economy has led to repeated calls from Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy, a former central banker, for the NBH to cut rates more sharply. On Friday, Nagy said the bank's rate policy "seriously damages" the economy.

Tuesday's rate cut was in line with analysts' expectations in a Nov. 13-17 Reuters survey of 16 economists. The move was also flagged by Deputy Governor Virag at a conference last week.

Virag was quoted as saying that the Hungarian base rate could fall below, but stay close to, 11% by the end of the year, when inflation is seen at around 7% in annual terms.

Another 75 bps cut at the December meeting would bring the base rate to 10.75%, in line with the survey's median projection, and within a range forecast by rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger in an interview with Reuters in September.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)

