Hungary central bank calls for targeted loan moratorium extension

Moratorium on loan repayments in effect until end-2020

Any extension should be targeted, focused on problems -cenbank

Banks expect to incur hundreds of billions of forints of losses

Surge in provisioning nearly wipes out H1 net profit

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank called on Tuesday for a targeted extension of a loan repayment moratorium after the government flagged plans to keep the measure alive in some form next year amid a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed a blanket moratorium on loan repayments for all companies and private borrowers until the end of this year.

It was among the first measures to limit the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.

His government is in talks with local banks on a possible extension of the measure next year after second-quarter data showed Hungary's economy contracted by an annual 13.6%, worse than expected and the deepest downturn in Central Europe.

"It is important that (any extension) be targeted and focussed on specific problems," central bank Managing Director Gergely Fabian told a banking conference organised by financial news website portfolio.hu.

"A very long period of non-payment could raise moral hazard risks, not just among those taking part in the moratorium, but also among those remaining outside it."

He said about a third of 60,000 Hungarian companies who had taken up the moratorium could face problems if it is lifted, while 10%, or about 160,000 retail borrowers could face payment difficulties from next January without more help.

Radovan Jelasity, the head of the Hungarian Banking Association, told the conference that the moratorium had cost banks 50 billion forints ($166.20 million) this year.

The sector as a whole expected to incur hundreds of billions of forints of losses, he said, some of which was already booked as higher provisions in the first half of this year.

A more than five-fold increase in risk costs had nearly wiped out the bank sector's net profit in the first half, he said, adding however that the local bank sector was liquid and stable.

Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank OTPB.BU, Austrian Erste Group Bank ERST.VI and Raiffeisen RBIV.VI, Italian UniCredit CRDI.MI and Intesa SanPaolo ISP.MI as well as Belgian KBC KBC.BR.

($1 = 300.85 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.