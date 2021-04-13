Hungary central bank buys 25 bln forints worth of bonds
BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank bought 25 billion forints ($82.90 million) worth of government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly auction on Tuesday NBHT1.
