Hungary central bank buys 25 bln forints worth of bonds

Hungary's central bank bought 25 billion forints ($82.90 million) worth of government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly auction on Tuesday. ($1 = 301.57 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs) ((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs)) nS8N2L1061

