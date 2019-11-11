Hungary central bank: it is time to rethink how inflation is measured - study

Adds more comments, Hungarian CPI, central bank target

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Central banks of developed countries have been unable to reach their inflation targets for some time and this underlines the need to reform the systems used for measuring inflation, Hungary's top central bankers said in a study on Monday.

National Bank of Hungary Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, deputy Governor Marton Nagy and two of the bank's managing directors argued that the driving forces behind inflation trends have changed, and that the digital age poses further challenges for central bankers when it comes to tackling inflation.

"In developed economies, where the inflation target has not been reached for a longer time, inflation goals need to be reviewed," the central bankers said in the study posted on the NBH website. "This could affect the level of the targets and the monetary policy framework built on those targets."

They said official statistics may significantly overestimate moves in consumer prices.

"Inflation continues to be the only anchor (for policy) but there is a need for rethinking our systems for measurements," the central bankers added.

It was not clear if they were referring directly to the measurement of inflation in Hungary. The central bank was not immediately available for comment.

Hungary's central bank targets inflation at 3% with a one percentage point tolerance range either side.

Headline inflation was running at 2.9% in October in annual terms, while the tax-adjusted core inflation measure the central bank follows closely picked up to 3.7% in October from 3.4% in September,

After its last rate meeting in October the NBH said downside risks to the longer-term outlook for inflation have strengthened partly due to a slowdown in European economic activity.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

