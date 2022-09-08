Hungary cenbank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rises to 18.9% in Aug

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 18.9% in August from 16.6% in July, it said on Thursday, adding that household inflation expectations continued to increase.

"Measures of household inflation expectations are showing larger-than-usual volatility," the bank said. "The measures increased in August compared with the previous month."

Earlier on Thursday data showed a jump in headline inflation to 15.6% year-on-year, while core inflation surged to 19%, above market expectations.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

