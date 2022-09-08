Hungary cenbank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rises to 18.9% in Aug

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 18.9% in August from 16.6% in July, it said on Thursday, adding that household inflation expectations continued to increase.

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 18.9% in August from 16.6% in July, it said on Thursday, adding that household inflation expectations continued to increase.

"Measures of household inflation expectations are showing larger-than-usual volatility," the bank said. "The measures increased in August compared with the previous month."

Earlier on Thursday data showed a jump in headline inflation to 15.6% year-on-year, while core inflation surged to 19%, above market expectations.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters