Hungary cenbank voted unanimously to leave rates unchanged in Jan -minutes

BUDAPEST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hungary central bank voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged last month, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in the minutes of its January 24 policy meeting on Wednesday.

"(The NBH) would maintain the current terms of its instruments introduced in mid-October until a trend improvement in risk perceptions occurred," it said.

The bank added however that disinflationary effects were expected to strengthen over the coming months, with a fall in domestic demand and the fading of base effects supporting an expected decline in inflation.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

