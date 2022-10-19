Hungary cenbank to start providing FX for energy imports from Thursday

Bank steps in to stabilise FX market as import bills surge

To provide FX from international reserves until end-2022

Bank will preserve market stability 'at all costs' -cbanker

Adds detail, more comments

BUDAPEST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will start providing foreign currency from its international reserves to finance energy imports from Thursday, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told a business conference on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly ramped up interest rates and said it would provide foreign currency from its reserves to pay for surging energy imports in an emergency move to shore up the battered forint.

Central Europe's worst-performing currency has gained some 5% versus the euro from last week's record lows at 434, helped by the NBH's new quick deposit facility NBHK3 offered at an 18% fixed interest rate.

However, the forint is still down some 10% against the euro so far this year, and Virag said the NBH would keep using its new market stabilisation tools until it saw a "substantial improvement" in Hungary's risk assessment.

"We need to prepare for a difficult period," Virag told a conference organised byfinancial newswebsite portfolio.hu. "In this difficult period, we will need tight monetary conditions."

The forint has been pressured by a surge in inflation, which topped 20% in September, a widening trade gap and lack of access to European Union funding due to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's disputes with Brussels.

Last month the EU executive recommended suspending funds worth 7.5 billion euros ($7.34 billion) over what it sees as Hungary's failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law.

"The road to price stability leads through market stability," Virag said, adding that the NBH would preserve market stability "at all costs".

He also said Hungary's current account deficit could start improving faster than currently anticipated as items excluding energy were already in surplus as the economy was slowing.

($1 = 1.0216 euros)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.