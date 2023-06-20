Hungary cenbank to hold news conference after Tuesday's rate decision

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold an online news conference after Tuesday's interest rate decision from 1300 GMT, it said in an emailed statement.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag would discuss current issues in monetary policy, the bank said. Eight economists surveyed by Reuters last week unanimously forecast another 100 basis point cut in the bank's key one-day deposit rate to 16%.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

