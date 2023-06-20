News & Insights

Hungary cenbank to hold news conference after Tuesday's rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

June 20, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold an online news conference after Tuesday's interest rate decision from 1300 GMT, it said in an emailed statement.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag would discuss current issues in monetary policy, the bank said. Eight economists surveyed by Reuters last week unanimously forecast another 100 basis point cut in the bank's key one-day deposit rate to 16%.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.


