Hungary cenbank to hold news conference after Tuesday's rate decision

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will hold an online news conference after Tuesday's interest rate decision from 1300 GMT, the bank said in a statement.

It said Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag would discuss current issues in monetary policy.

The median projection of 14 economists in a June 20-24 Reuters poll saw the NBH raising its base rate by 50 bps to 6.4%. However, three economists have pencilled in a larger, 100 bps hike to 6.9%.

