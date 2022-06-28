Hungary cenbank to hold news conference after Tuesday's rate decision

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will hold an online news conference after Tuesday's interest rate decision from 1300 GMT, the bank said in a statement.

It said Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag would discuss current issues in monetary policy.

The median projection of 14 economists in a June 20-24 Reuters poll saw the NBH raising its base rate by 50 bps to 6.4%. However, three economists have pencilled in a larger, 100 bps hike to 6.9%.

