Hungary cenbank to continue easing with 75 bps rate cut next week -media

Adds detail, more comments

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank can continue monetary easing with another 75 basis point cut in its base rate next week thanks to lower-than-expected inflation and a retreat in oil prices, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary, which has faced strong pressure from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to cut interest rates amid a gradual retreat in the European Union's highest inflation rate, holds its policy meeting next Tuesday.

The bank cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points last month, extending an easing campaign launched in May that has seen rates fall by a combined 575 bps to 12.25% - still the EU's highest benchmark.

Financial news website portfolio.hu cited Virag as saying at a conference that data showing October inflation easing to an annual 9.9%, below forecasts, and lower oil prices would allow the bank to continue rate cuts at a 75 bps clip next week.

Virag was also quoted as saying that the Hungarian base rate could fall below, but stay close to, 11% by the end of the year.

Another 75 bps cut at the December policy meeting would bring the base rate to 10.75% by the end of the year, in line with a range forecast by rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger in an interview with Reuters in September.

Despite the retreat in headline inflation, core inflation remained in double-digits in October, while services prices rose by an annual 13.2%, indicating strong underlying pressures amid a recovery in real wages.

Forecasts released by the European Commission this week showed Hungary's inflation averaging 5.2% next year, nearly double the central bank's target, before easing to 4.1% in 2025, a whisker above the bank's target band.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.