Hungary cenbank ready to act 'at any moment' to shore up markets

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is ready to intervene "at any moment" with all tools at its disposal to ensure the stability of local financial markets, it said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Tuesday.

The NBH raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 3.4% last week, as expected, after consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost 15 years in January and mounting Ukraine-Russia tensions fuelled market uncertainty.

The NBH said it was closely monitoring the situation, adding that current market moves were not justified by economic fundamentals after the forint EURHUF=D3 fell as much as 2% on the day to record lows versus the euro.

"It is the NBH's clear intention to prevent the heightened risks stemming from geopolitical circumstances from threatening Hungary's price and financial stability," it said.

"Financial market moves are not justified by fundamentals, however, they add to upside risks for inflation."

Earlier on Tuesday, economists at Raiffeisen Bank sharply raised their inflation forecasts for Hungary to 9% this year and 7% for 2023, with the average rate for two years projected at the highest for the entire Central European region.

"The National Bank of Hungary is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to intervene at any moment," it said. "If necessary, the NBH will use all tools at its disposal to ensure the stability of local financial markets."

The war over the eastern border in neighbouring Ukraine, home to a large ethnic Hungarian community, has hammered Hungarian financial markets.

The forint EURHUF=D3 has fallen some 4% versus the euro since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, sinking to new record lows at 379 per euro on Tuesday. The currency pared some of its losses after the central bank remarks, but was still down some 1% on the day, extending its losses for the year.

Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP Bank OTPB.BU, have lost about a fifth of their value over the same period, hitting their lowest since November 2020.

The NBH's next regular policy meeting is due on March 22. It will hold a non-rate setting meeting next Tuesday, while the weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility NBHK, which it uses to tackle short-term market volatility, is due on Thursday.

