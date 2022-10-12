Hungary cenbank raised rates by 125 bps in unanimous Sept vote -minutes

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian central bank rate-setters voted unanimously to raise interest rates by 125 basis points last month, the minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday, adding that policy makers agreed that ending the bank's rate hike cycle was appropriate.

"Decision makers stressed that the central bank's monetary policy was built on two pillars: tight interest rate policy and the strengthening of (policy) transmission through a substantial tightening of liquidity," the minutes said.

The next policy meeting is due on Oct. 25.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

