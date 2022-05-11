Hungary cenbank raised interest rates by 100 bps in unanimous April vote -minutes

BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian rate-setters voted unanimously to raise the base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 5.4% on April 26, the minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

"The Monetary Council would continue the cycle of interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilised around the central bank target and inflation risks became evenly balanced on the horizon of monetary policy," it said.

The next regular policy meeting is due on May 31.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.