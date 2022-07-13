Hungary cenbank raised base rate in unanimous June vote -minutes

Hungarian rate-setters voted unanimously to raise the base rate by a larger-than-expected 185 basis points to 7.75% on June 28, the minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by yet another 200 basis points and pledged further decisive action to rein in inflation that is being exacerbated by a weak forint EURHUF=D3.

The next regular policy meeting is due on July 26.

