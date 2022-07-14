Hungary cenbank provides EUR 741 mln worth of liquidity at swap tender

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Hungary's central bank has provided commercial banks with 741 million euros ($742.11 million) worth of liquidity at Thursday's euro/forint foreign currency swap tender, it said on its Reuters page.

Earlier the bank said it would hold foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity on a daily basis from Friday to strengthen monetary transmission and support the achievement of price stability.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

