Hungary cenbank provides EUR 1.58 bln worth of liquidity at swap tender

BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank has provided commercial banks with 1.58 billion euros ($1.60 billion) worth of liquidity at Monday's euro/forint foreign currency swap tender, it said on its NBHM Reuters page.

Last month the bank said it would extend the use of its swap facility providing foreign exchange liquidity from July to enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission.

($1 = 0.9889 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

