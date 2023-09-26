Hungary cenbank poised to fully unwind October's emergency hikes

Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction

BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank lowered its interest rate corridor again on Tuesday, as expected, signalling the imminent unwinding of the remaining 100 basis points of emergency rate hikes launched last October to shore up the forint.

The bank slashed its collateralised loan rate by 250 bps to 14% and cut its overnight deposit rate by 50 bps to 12%, making the interest rate corridor symmetric around its base rate HUINT=ECI, which remained steady at 13%, as expected.

The moves, part of a simplification of the National Bank of Hungary's policy toolkit, are widely seen as heralding a final 100 bps cut in the bank's one-day deposit rate to 13% as the European Union's highest inflation rate is slowly retreating.

The bank is set to announce that decision at 1300 GMT and will also publish updated economic forecasts.

The forint was unchanged immediately after the base rate announcement.

"This meeting assumes additional significance because the one-day depo rate will drop (from 14% to 13%) to the same level as the base rate," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said.

"After the emergency policy rate (1-day depo rate) has become the same as the ordinary base rate, the debate will progress on to 'next steps'."

Rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger told Reuters earlier this month that the NBH, the first central bank in Europe to start lowering borrowing costs in May, could cut its base rate to 10-11% by the end of the year, in line with market forecasts.

However, he warned against big or unexpected moves amid the market fallout from a larger-than-expected rate cut in Poland ahead of a parliamentary election next month.

The Polish move has weighed on the region's currencies and the forint EURHUF=D3, which sank to a record low versus the euro last October, is again trading close to its weakest levels since the NBH started lowering rates in May.

Economists polled by Reuters see average inflation at 5.5% next year compared with 18% in 2023, still running at nearly twice the NBH's medium-term 3% target.

