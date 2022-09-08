Hungary cenbank leaves one-week deposit unchanged at 11.75%

Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 11.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as expected, helped by recent gains in the forint.

The bank also raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 11.75% last month and pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation while announcing new steps to tighten forint liquidity in the interbank market.

