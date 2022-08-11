Hungary cenbank leaves one-week deposit rate unchanged at 10.75%

BUDAPEST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 10.75% NBHK at weekly tender on Thursday, as expected.

Last month the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75%, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008, and it flagged more rate hikes ahead due to rising inflation.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday that "determined tightening" was needed in the later stages of the fight against inflation, even as the risk of a global recession in the autumn was increasing.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.