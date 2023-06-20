Hungary cenbank leaves base rate steady, seen cutting one-day depo rate

Adds detail throughout, analyst comment in paragraph 5 and 7

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% NBHI on Tuesday, as expected, with the bank set to cut its key one-day deposit rate by another 100 basis points, helped by a retreat in inflation and gains in the forint.

The NBH lowered its one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 17% NBHK3 in May and flagged further possible "gradual" reductions as inflation slows, delivering the start of the first such policy easing cycle in Europe.

Mirroring last month's move, the bank lowered the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to 18.5% on Tuesday, paving the way for another cut in its key one-day deposit rate.

At 1203 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 372.5 versus the euro, slightly stronger than levels just before the announcement.

Eight economists surveyed between June 12 and 16 unanimously forecast another 100 bps cut in the one-day rate to 16% on Tuesday, which the bank will likely announce in a policy statement issued after the rate meeting at 1300 GMT.

The bank launched the emergency one-day deposit rate, the highest in the European Union, in October to shore up the falling forint amid a surge in inflation.

"Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy indicated at last month's press conference that this rate would continue to be lowered until it had converged with the 13% base rate before the end of 2023. This prospect is now fully discounted by markets," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to continue trimming rates in the coming months, aligning the one-day rate with the 13% base rate in September.

"What will be significant for the forint's outlook, going forward, is whether or not inflation moderates quickly enough at the underlying level (it surprised pleasantly in May) for this monetary policy path to appear justified," Commerzbank said.

Headline inflation fell more than expected to 21.5% year-on-year in May, easing for a fourth straight month.

The forint EURHUF=D3, which sank to record lows versus the euro in October, has gained nearly 7% versus the euro this year, leading central European currencies, bolstered by Hungary's high interest rates and a decline in market risks.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Christina Fincher)

