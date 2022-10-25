Hungary cenbank leaves base rate steady at 13% after emergency hikes

Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction

Base rate unchanged at 13%, as expected

Follows emergency hikes after forint plunge

Inflation seen rising further next year

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank left its base rate unchanged at 13% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday as expected, after an emergency rate rise and other steps earlier this month to lift the ailing forint off record lows versus major currencies.

The bank's decision last month to end its more than year-long rate-tightening cycle despite projecting a further rise in inflation next year triggered a plunge in the forint to all-time-lows versus the euro and the dollar in October.

Central Europe's worst-performing currency has also been pressured by rate hikes by major central banks, Hungary's high exposure to Russian energy imports and a funding row with the European Union over billions of euros of development money.

The forint has gained about 5% from record lows at 434.40 versus the euro earlier this month after the central bank launched a new one-day deposit facility with an interest rate of 18%, 500 basis points above its base rate, to stabilise financial markets.

At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 413.5 per euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement.

"The 3m money market rate (Bubor) has jumped from under 14% at the beginning of October to 16.75% now," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said in a note.

"Although compared with (the) 21% core inflation rate, this still represents a nearly 400bp negative real interest rate, one might argue that the nominal carry on the currency is high enough to have made short-HUF positions expensive, and perhaps ended the spiral into which EUR-HUF was falling earlier this month."

However, it is still down some 10% against the euro this year, compounding upside pressure on inflation, which economists polled by Reuters see rising to 15% next year from 14% expected in 2022 and overshooting the bank's target in 2024 as well.

With the Hungarian economy headed for sharp slowdown next year, inflation is seen rising to 21.5% by the end of 2022, pressured by surging food prices and a government decision to curtail utility price subsidies for higher-usage households.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

