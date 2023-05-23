Hungary cenbank holds base rate steady, could start unwinding emergency hikes

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, as widely expected, though economists expect it to start paring back October's emergency rate hikes with a 100-basis-point cut in its 18% one-day deposit rate this week.

After slashing the top of its interest rate corridor by 450 basis points last month, paving the way for a change in its key one-day deposit rate, the National Bank of Hungary lowered the top of the rate corridor by another 100 bps to 19.5% on Tuesday.

The bank will publish a policy statement at 1300 GMT, which will likely chart the course to unwinding last October's rate hikes amid a surge in inflation to the highest levels in the European Union.

The decision to leave the European Union's highest base rate HUINT=ECI steady was in line with the unanimous forecast of 14 economists in a Reuters poll last week.

At 1208 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 376.25 versus the euro, stronger than 377.15 just before the announcement. The currency, which sank to record lows last October, is some 6% stronger for the year, outperforming its regional peers.

"Although it is still a close call whether a cut will be delivered in May already, we change our call and now expect the one-day deposit rate to be cut at this meeting, by 100bps to 17%," analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Out of 11 economists, who gave a forecast, seven projected a 100 bps cut in the one-day rate NBHK3 to 17% this week, two analysts pencilled in a 50 bps reduction, while two expect no change, eyeing the first move only next month.

The survey median projects the NBH to proceed with 100 bps of cuts over the coming months, aligning its one-day rate with the 13% base rate by the autumn, with four out of eight economists expecting the move to take place in September.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)

