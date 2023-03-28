Hungary cenbank holds base rate at 13% amid high inflation, market risks

Adds details, market reaction, analyst comment

Bank leaves all rates unchanged as expected

CPI marginally lower at 25.4% y/y in Feb

Hungary to run EU's highest inflation rate in 2023

Market jitters could keep NBH on hold for some time

BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, as expected, after a marginal decline in headline inflation to an annual 25.4% in February and turmoil in the global banking sector, which also hit the forint.

The decisions to leave both the European Union's highest benchmark rate and the bank's 18% quick deposit rate unchanged were in line with the unanimous forecast of economists in a Reuters poll last week.

The NBH said last month it would tighten liquidity conditions, defying government pressure to cut borrowing costs amid a sharp economic slowdown. The NBH said all of its tools would be needed to curb inflation.

At 1202 GMT, the forint EURHUF= traded at 384 versus the euro, a shade firmer than 384.35 just before the announcement.

The currency is still some 1.5% weaker from levels seen after last month's rate decision, recovering from falls of around 6% in mid-March amid aglobal marketrout following the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank.

"Whichever definition of policy rate we want to use, Hungary's real interest rate works out to deeply negative. This keeps the exchange rate vulnerable," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said in a note.

"The forint appears relatively overvalued given the broader risk situation – this probably owes to the strong euro, but we expect EUR-HUF to rise to the 390.00 level in coming weeks if current market jitters surrounding European banks were to continue."

At 1300 GMT, the bank will publish a policy statement and updated economic forecasts. The European Commission projects Hungary's average inflation at 16.4% this year, the highest in the European Union.

Economists polled by Reuters project the NBH to start lowering interest rates sometime in the second quarter. However, they have pared back bets on the scope of cuts in the base rate to 175 bps by the end of the year from 250 bps seen last month.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Ed Osmond)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.