Hungary cenbank hikes rates, launches new one-day deposit tool to stabilise forint

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank on Friday unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5%, launched a new one-day deposit tender at a higher rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills.

The forint EURHUF=D3 jumped to 416.50 versus the euro from 428 on the central bank announcement.

The National Bank of Hungary, which is grappling with inflation that topped 20% in September and a sliding forint, said in a statement it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability.

"In the current turbulent period in financial markets, a key task for the NBH is to ensure market stability, in addition to meeting its primary objective of price stability," it said.

"The NBH stands ready to intervene using every instrument in its monetary policy toolkit to ensure these. The existing challenges warrant the use of targeted and temporary instruments."

The NBH said it would from Friday announce one-day foreign exchange swap instrument and overnight deposit quick tenders on a daily basis at higher interest rate levels than before.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told an online briefing that the bank's new rapid facility would be launched with an 18% interest rate.

"In addition, the Bank commits to directly meeting major foreign currency liquidity needs arising from covering energy imports in the coming months," the bank said, adding that the measure would have "a substantial impact on supply and demand conditions in the foreign exchange market".

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than Editing by Gareth Jones)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.