Hungary cenbank hikes rates, launches new one-day deposit tool to stabilise forint

Credit: REUTERS/KRISZTINA THAN

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank launched a new one-day deposit facility on Friday and said it would provide the foreign currency needed to pay energy imports bills until the end of the year to rein in the forint from record lows versus the euro and the dollar.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told an online briefing that the bank's new rapid facility would be launched with an 18% interest rate, adding that the bank was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability.

