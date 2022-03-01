Hungary cenbank faces long road back to 3% inflation -Deputy Governor

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank faces a long road back to its 3% inflation target, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told private broadcaster Info Radio on Tuesday, adding that recent falls in the forint added to upside risks in inflation.

Virag added however that the fundamentals of the Hungarian economy were strong and the bank was ready to use all of its tools to ensure the stability of local financial markets.

