Hungary cenbank chief pledges caution on rate cuts, slams govt policy

By Gergely Szakacs

EGER, Hungary, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank needs to maintain a gradual approach on all policy decisions as inflation slowly retreats from the highest levels seen in the European Union, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told an economics forum on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which raised its main rate to the EU's highest level last October to shore up the forint from record lows, is expected to fully unwind that tightening at its monthly policy meeting next Tuesday.

Without those emergency hikes, Hungary could have faced a currency crisis and inflation running in the double-digit range through to next year, Matolcsy said, repeating his strong criticism of various government price caps and fiscal spending, which he said had backfired.

"Far from supporting the central bank's fight against inflation, in 2021 and 2022 the government heaped fuel on the flaming house of the economy with high deficits and price caps," Matolcsy told a panel, with Finance Minister Mihaly Varga sitting by his side.

The NBH cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 14% last month, continuing to unwind rate hikes now that inflation, which peaked above 25%, is finally decelerating.

Matolcsy said price growth could slow to 7% by December.

Once the alignment between the one-day deposit rate and base rate takes place, the NBH could cut its base rate to around 10-11% by the end of the year, Gyula Pleschinger, an influential policy maker on the rate-setting Monetary Council, told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than Editing by Gareth Jones)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.