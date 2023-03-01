Hungary cenbank accepts bids worth HUF 2.16 trln at one-month depo tender

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank accepted all bids, totalling 2.16 trillion forints ($6.16 billion), at a tender of its one-month floating rate deposit facility, it said on its NBHK2 Reuters page on Wednesday.

The average accepted spread on the facility, offered at the base rate, came to 4.99%, in line with the level of the bank's quick deposit facility, offered at 18% interest rate NBHK3 earlier on Wednesday.

($1 = 350.47 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Alan Charlish)

