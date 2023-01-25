Hungary cenbank accepts bids worth $6.87 bln for one-month deposit

BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank has accepted bids worth 2.457 trillion forints ($6.87 billion) for its one-month floating rate deposit facility, it said on its NBHK2 Reuters page on Wednesday.

Bids totalled 2.507 trillion forints, it said.

The facility was offered at the National Bank of Hungary's 13% base rate NBHI. The NBH, which held interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, said it would continue to use long-term facilities on a regular basis to absorb interbank liquidity.

($1 = 357.81 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

