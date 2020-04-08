Hungary cbank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge picks up to 3.9% y/y in March

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge picked up to 3.9% year on year in March from 3.8% year-on-year in February, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI came in at an annual 3.9% year in March, slowing from February but coming in above market forecasts, while core inflation picked up to 4.3%.

"The ...rise in core inflation was attributable to an increase in individual processed food and market services prices," the central bank said.

In March 2020, services prices rose by 0.7 percent on the previous month. It said the price rise was mainly caused by the change in the mobile phones and Internet charges and prices of financial services.

"Seasonally and tax-adjusted processed food prices continued to rise in March. Price increases were seen across a broad range of products, in which the effects of a sudden surge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic also played a role," it added.

Fuel prices decreased in line with the significant fall in world oil prices. Households' inflation expectations continued to be moderate, at a level consistent with the 3% inflation target, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

