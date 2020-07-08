Hungary cbank's key inflation gauge 3.5% in June, same as in May

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge was 3.5% in June, the same as in May, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said households' inflation expectations have been significantly volatile in recent months but "households’ inflation expectations continue to be anchored."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

