Hungary cbank says will not buy government bonds from banks this week

Contributor
Krisztina Than Reuters
Published

Hungary's central bank will not hold any auctions to buy government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday NBHT1, NBHT2.

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will not hold any auctions to buy government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday NBHT1, NBHT2.

The bank launched the tenders in early May as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it suspended the purchases last month. Recently the bank said it considered the programme a safety net, to be used only to the extent necessary.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More