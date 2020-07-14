Hungary cbank says will not buy government bonds from banks this week

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will not hold any auctions to buy government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday NBHT1, NBHT2.

The bank launched the tenders in early May as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it suspended the purchases last month. Recently the bank said it considered the programme a safety net, to be used only to the extent necessary.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

