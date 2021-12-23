Hungary cbank raises one-week deposit rate by 20 bps to 3.8%

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 20 basis points to 3.8% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation.

The bank raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 30 basis points to 2.4% last week, its highest level since May 2014, and pledged further rate hikes next year to anchor rising inflation expectations.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)

