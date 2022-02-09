Hungary cbank raised interest rates in unanimous Jan vote -minutes

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision to raise interest rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points last month was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of its Jan. 25 policy meeting published on Wednesday.

"The Monetary Council (will) continue the cycle of interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilises around the central bank target and inflation risks became evenly balanced on the horizon of monetary policy," the minutes said.

The next regular policy meeting is due on Feb. 22.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

