Hungary cbank pledges vigilance as inflation rises, forint sags

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is ready to use all tools at its disposal to rein in a rise in inflation and force it back to its 3% medium-term target, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday after higher-than-expected inflation data.

Inflation reached a new multi-year high in January, data showed, though economists said the central bank was unlikely to ditch its ultra-loose monetary policy even as the forint currency hovers near record lows.

Nagy told reporters the bank expected inflation to return within its tolerance range by March. It will review necessary steps when fresh data come in its March inflation report.

"We are not afraid...If necessary, we will use all instruments of our monetary policy toolkit to ensure that the inflation target is achieved and maintained," Nagy said.

Price growth has accelerated for months and the forint EURHUF= reached the psychologically sensitive level of 340 versus the euro on Wednesday. It strengthened slightly on Nagy's words, trading at 338.85 at 0957 GMT.

The forint was one of three main parameters the bank would focus on in its upcoming inflation report, Nagy said, adding that the weaker exchange rate and steep wage rises were boosting inflation.

"We will focus on the inflationary effect of incoming data, especially the effect of the coronavirus, oil prices and the forint exchange rate," he said, adding that a fall in oil prices and possible risks to global growth could dampen price pressure.

Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to 4.7% year-on-year in January, far above a 4.0% analyst consensus and its highest level since December 2012. Prices rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis.

The headline figure was well above the top of the central bank's inflation target range of 3%, with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

"The (central bank) continues to dismiss the inflation trend...and reiterates that inflation will return to within target by the end of Q1 2020. The market appears to be increasingly unconvinced about this," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note to clients.

Asked about the potential tools the bank is willing to use, including whether it might raise interest rates, Nagy said the Monetary Council will only act if necessary.

"If necessary, we will take measures, if not, we won’t," he said. "The March inflation report will determine the necessity of any further step... In the months between, we influence market developments by changing the FX swap stock."

The central bank has tightened interbank liquidity by cutting or scrapping its weekly FX swap tender offers, which Nagy said was a deliberate move, triggering a tightening in financing conditions.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gareth Jones and Angus MacSwan)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.