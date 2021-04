BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank has offered to buy additional amounts of government bonds from commercial banks at its weekly tender on Tuesday, it said on its NBHT1 page.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.